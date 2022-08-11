Energize your life with the Inergize cold plunge tub

If you would like to energize your life and benefit from cold therapy from the comfort of your own home you may be interested in the new Inergize cold plunge tub. Launched on Indiegogo this month the tab allows you to enjoy a cooling plunge and takes just 15 minutes to setup and provides clean filtered sanitized water at just 37°F. The lightweight portable tub can be controlled using the companion smartphone application and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Inergize cold plunge tub

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $4690 or £3839 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 9% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Take cold water therapy with you. Perfect if you frequently move home, road trip or attend/host events. The take down is a breeze with the lightweight 25lbs tub, dual-action hand pump, garden hose drainage, quick-fit hoses and duffel bag. It can maintain cold temperatures in hot environments, between sauna/hot tub plunges, or with multiple people plunging within the same hour. Basically, it’s the perfect choice if you want to plunge as quickly as possible after setup, as it cools the water from 65°F to 37°F in about 2.5 hours.”

If the Inergize campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Inergize cold plunge tub project view the promotional video below.

“Whether you’re an athlete, biohacker, or entrepreneur – Inergize Cold Plunge Tub is ready when you are. Gear up for the day, push through the midday slump or wind down in the evening with a cold dip. Taking a 5-minute plunge feels like you’ve meditated for over 30 minutes and rebooted your entire nervous system – making you feel alive, connected, and present! The filtered, sanitized water requires less frequent replacement so you can plunge more often without the dread of emptying it every 2 weeks. “

“Easily fit it in your garage, gym, balcony or patio. Inergize Health Cold Plunge flawlessly fits in smaller spaces. Once the chiller is connected to the WiFi network you can control it remotely via the Tuya Smart app. Inergize Cold Plunge Tub is for people who value their time and don’t want the hassle of DIY, repairs, fetching ice, constantly replacing dirty water or irregular water temperatures. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the cold plunge tub, jump over to the official Inergize crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

