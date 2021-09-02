Portable cold brew coffee maker drips a cup in just 2 hours

If you enjoy making cold brew coffee you may be interested in the driver a cold brew coffee maker which has launched via Kickstarter and has already raised more than enough funding in pledges to make the jump from concept to production with still eight days remaining. Thanks to over 550 backers the Driver cold brew coffee maker offers a fast way to make the perfect cold drip coffee in just two hours.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $57 or £42 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Driver campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Driver cold brew coffee maker project view the promotional video below.

“With our exclusive cold-brew mesh filter, you can make your cold tea or coffee brew at home with ease too. Driver is your best Work From Home Companion, and we’ve come to Kickstarter to get this project funded. With our patented coffee-basket design, water will be distributed evenly through 3 channels for better and faster absorption into the coffee.”

“Unlike other cold-drip coffee makers that place all the coffee grounds in one basket, Driver has 3 individual sections. In each of these sections, the water absorption and saturation happen faster, without sacrificing flavor. With Cold-Drip coffee, speed of flow-rate for the water passing onto the coffee can have a big impact on flavor. Our adjustable flow-rate valve gives you precise control over this process.”

“With Driver, you can choose any kind of ground coffee, from light to dark roast, and experiment with the flow-rate to extract the flavours you’re looking for.Every Driver comes with our stainless steel fine-mesh filter accessory for making cold-brew coffee & tea. This accessory prevents any tea leaves or coffee grounds from dripping down into the final cup below.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the cold brew coffee maker, jump over to the official Driver crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals