CoinTickr real-time desktop crypto ticker

CoinStats has created a new desktop real-time crypto ticker that allows you to quickly monitor the prices of your favorite crypto currencies. Choose from over 20,000 different crypto coins and 300 exchanges to track live crypto pricing and receive price alerts to make sure you never miss a sale or an opportunity.

Desktop real-time crypto ticker from $95

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $95 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’ve teamed up with CoinStats — the leading crypto portfolio management platform on the market with over 3 million users and 5-star industry-leading crypto features. So you’re always on top of your HODLings with real-time crypto price updates. CoinTickr is that minimalist, perfected, a does-one-thing-and-does-it-amazingly gadget that lets you put price-checking out of your mind. “

If the CoinTickr campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the CoinTickr real-time crypto ticker project play the promotional video below.

“Up 10%! Down 20%? Oh no! The market is as dynamic as ever and you need to react on time! CoinTickr lets you schedule up to 5 price alerts. The lights flash and the alarm goes off. Now you know when the next trip to the moon is. Keep track of your cryptocurrency growth at any time. CoinTickr houses an energy-saving OLED screen that has lower power consumption, no backlight, a true black background, an anti-glare screen, and zero latency response time.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the real-time crypto ticker, jump over to the official CoinTickr crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

