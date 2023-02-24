Coinbase launches Base, a new Ethereum Layer 2 network

Coinbase has announced the launch of Base, a new Ethereum Layer 2 network, which Coinbase says is designed to bring the next billion users to web3.

Coinbase has also said that it has no plans to issue a new token, you can see more information below.

Today, we’re excited to announce the testnet launch of Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) network offering a secure, low-cost, developer-friendly way for anyone, anywhere, to build decentralized apps or “dapps” onchain. Our goal with Base is to make onchain the next online and onboard 1B+ users into the cryptoeconomy. In pursuit of this goal, Base will serve as both a home for Coinbase’s onchain products and an open ecosystem where anyone can build.

We’re designing Base to provide easy, secure access to Ethereum L1, other L2s, as well as other L1 ecosystems like Solana. We encourage them to start on Base, but go everywhere: we see Base as a “bridge” for users into the cryptoeconomy. It’s an easy-to-use default onchain experience with access to products on other chains. Along with making Base interoperable with other chains, we will continue supporting as many chains as possible across Coinbase products.

You can find more details about the new Coinbase Base Ethereum Layer 2 network over at the Coinbase website at the link below.

Source Coinbase





