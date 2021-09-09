Coffee Watch German engineering combined with recycled coffee

In Germany alone, more than 20 million tons of coffee grounds are collected every year in summer that has now been combined with German engineering to create the aptly named Coffee Watch. The coffee grounds are collected by bicycle couriers from cafés across Berlin, then dried in community workshops and prepared for further processing. The material is made entirely of 100% plant-based ingredients and contains no harmful chemicals and is also recyclable itself.

If you are a coffee drinker you are sure to enjoy wearing the Coffee Watch as the recycled material gives off a subtle coffee aroma and also features its own distinct colour and texture conveying the unmistakable look of your favourite brew.

“We’re making a watch from recycled coffee.” By now, we’re used to the astounded look on people’s faces when we tell them about our new watch. But we really wanted to make this watch – not only because we were sold on the idea, but also because we love watches and coffee! With your help, the Coffee Watch now becomes a reality!”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $173 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Coffee Watch campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Coffee Watch timepiece project view the promotional video below.

“Designed with a case made from recycled coffee grounds, the Coffee Watch is a true pioneer when it comes to sustainable living. Not only does it look and feel good, but it’s also sturdy and robust – and even offers a gentle coffee aroma! The watch is stylish, boasting several eye-catching details in reference to our favorite hot beverage, as well as a recessed crown on the back of the case. Last but not least, we set up an incredible Kickstarter deal. The world’s very first watch made from recycled coffee will be offered in a limited First Edition series. And you’ll get it well below the future retail price!”

Source : Kickstarter

