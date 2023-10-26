Aliving multi-functional foldout coffee table, desk and table

The Aliving multifunctional coffee table is a unique piece of furniture that combines aesthetics, functionality, and safety in its design. This piece is not just a coffee table, but also doubles as a desk and a dining table, making it a versatile addition to any modern home. The table is designed with a large storage space, a lift-top design, and extendable features, all of which contribute to its multifunctional nature.

One of the most striking features of this table is its large storage space. The table is equipped with 4+1 internal open storage compartments, 4 drawers, and 2 sets of flip doors. This feature provides ample space for storing items like books, magazines, remote controls, and other small items that often clutter living spaces. The storage compartments are easily accessible, making it convenient for users to retrieve their items. Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $439 or £364 (depending on current exchange rates).

The Aliving coffee table also features a tool-free installation design, which allows for 80% of the table to be assembled without tools. This unique clasp design significantly reduces the assembly time to around 25 minutes, making it a user-friendly piece of furniture. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who are not handy with tools or who have limited time for furniture assembly

The table’s lift-top design is another notable feature. It allows the tabletop to be lifted and extended, transforming the coffee table into a desk or a dining table. This feature is complemented by an intuitive buckle design that facilitates easy lifting and extending of the top table. The lift-top design is secured with child-resistant locks to prevent potential pinching hazards, making the table safe for homes with children.

The Aliving coffee table is designed with a walnut veneer that replicates the feel of solid wood, an authentic stainless steel texture, and a matte veneer with a pearly hemp texture. These design elements give the table a sleek and modern look that can complement any interior decor. Moreover, the table is made from scratch-resistant and waterproof materials, ensuring its durability and longevity.

Assuming that the Aliving funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the Aliving multi-functional foldout coffee table project inspect the promotional video below.

Safety is a key consideration in the design of the Aliving coffee table. It features an anti-collision design to protect against accidental impacts and an anti-tip design for enhanced stability. These features make the table safe for use in homes with children and pets.

The Aliving coffee table is certified by FSC, the world’s most respected and widespread forest certification system. This certification assures that the table is made from responsibly sourced wood, contributing to sustainable forest management. Additionally, the table is certified by BIFMA, a not-for-profit trade association for business and institutional furniture manufacturers. This certification guarantees that the table meets the industry standards for safety, durability, and sustainability.

The Aliving multifunctional coffee table is a unique piece of furniture that combines functionality, aesthetics, and safety. Its large storage space, tool-free installation, lift-top design, and extendable features make it a versatile addition to any modern home. Its design elements, coupled with its FSC and BIFMA certifications, make it a sustainable and durable piece of furniture that is worth considering.

