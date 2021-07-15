Sandbox smart coffee bean roaster with phone app control

Sandbox is a new phone connected smart coffee bean roaster which comes with its own companion application allowing you to adjust settings to obtain the perfect coffee roast you desire. If you have been roasting your coffee beans in a pan or pot it might be time to upgrade your process and use the smart phone controlled Sandbox coffee roaster.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $736 or £545 (depending on current exchange rates). If the sandbox campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the sandbox coffee roastery project review the promotional video below.

“At present, the most popular home roasting method is roasting your coffee beans manually by net, or by pot , but you must always pay attention to the fire and keep shaking the pan in order to distribute the entire heat evenly. This is a very empirical roasting method, also you don’t get a consistent outcome every time.”

“After you put the drum with green beans into the Sandbox the drum will start to rotate and evenly heat the coffee beans. Firepower and heating time can be adjusted accordingly. Each time you roast, the settings and data will be saved in the history file. You can edit or take notes and photos here, or you can use it as a basis for the next adjustment of your coffee bean roasting. The roasting profiles can be shared with family and friends through EMAIL, member accounts, and SNS!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the coffee bean roasting machine, jump over to the official sandbox crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

