Coffee Pod Cutter hits Kickstarter

The Coffee Pod Cutter has been specifically created to allow users to quickly recycle coffee pods emptying the contents into their potted plants, garden or compost. Launched via Kickstarter this month the Coffee Pod Cutter is now available back with early bird pledges available from $21 and worldwide shipping expected to take place during August 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique Coffee Pod Cutter.

“Coffee pods were designed to withstand the high heat and steam pressure that our countertop machines produce every time we brew a cup. By design, the coffee pods are made to be safe for use under these conditions. So, you can reasonably assume they won’t come apart easily to get to those coffee grinds.

We were determined to build a simple tool that could change that, so coffee lovers using single-serve coffee pods can still cut down on waste and be kind to the environment. Hundreds of millions of people start their day with a coffee and of those, nearly half are using single serve coffee pods. Reclaiming the coffee grinds for a second use is a small yet meaningful way we can limit our impact on the environment.

First, we wanted to craft a solution that was both practical and compact, so it could easily fit in your drawer of kitchen tools. Then, we also looked for ways to integrate it with another item commonly found in kitchens – canning jars! With the Coffee Pod Cutter, users have multiple options to go green every day.”

Source : Kickstarter

