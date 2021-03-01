Orb One stovetop coffee maker

The Orb One stovetop coffeemaker has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 1600 backers with still 37 days remaining offering a unique, single-serve (8oz), stovetop coffeemaker. The unique design has been created to provide you with the flexibility to change the coffee type by simply using a different grind, ranging from the crispness of drip to espresso’s lushness and intensity, without compromising each style’s presentation, richness, and flavor, say its creators.

The Orb One coffeemakers unique design is a re-imagination of the traditional stovetop moka pot, and improves on the original design to work efficiently on a gas burner, electric stove, induction, ceramic plate or even a camping stove.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $120 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Orb One campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Orb One stovetop coffeemaker project watch the promotional video below.

“We reconfigured the internal structure to prevent overextraction or burning of the resulting coffee. We achieve this by coupling a temperature regulating solid stainless steel shower head with a unique high precision, laser-pulse-drilled filter allowing for a perfect infusion every time.”

“Orb One is the end result of years of research and prototyping with plenty of failures, many preconceived notions shattered and truisms disproved, and some serious coffee jitters along the way. Controlling variables is key to consistency. In the case of coffee, the critical variables are often described as the “three Ts”: Temperature, Turbulence, and Time. We set out to address them through the design process in a way that will enable users to make very simple adjustments to control the resulting coffee quality.”

“Theory is one thing, practice is another. Coffee is a natural product after all. Calculations got us into the ballpark but the key development took dozens of iterations and minute adjustments. We built a series of prototypes to better understand, monitor, and refine the relationship between all the various elements involved.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the stovetop coffeemaker, jump over to the official Orb One crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

