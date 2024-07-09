Powerful CodeGeeX4-9B AI coding assistant supports multilingual code generation

Ever found yourself stuck on a coding problem, wishing for a reliable assistant to help you out? You’re not alone. Many developers face this challenge daily. Enter CodeGeeX4-9B, the open-source version of the latest CodeGeeX4 model series and a highly capable AI coding assistant designed to make your life easier. With its 9 billion parameters, it outperforms even the largest models in various benchmarks. Whether you need code completion, generation, or interpretation, this tool has got you covered.

CodeGeeX4-9B is a state-of-the-art AI coding assistant supporting multilingual code generation and seamlessly integrates with popular Integrated Development Environments (IDEs), making it a versatile choice for diverse software development scenarios.

CodeGeeX4-9B Key Features :

CodeGeeX4-9B offers a comprehensive set of features designed to enhance your coding efficiency and streamline your workflow:

Advanced Code Completion: CodeGeeX4-9B provides intelligent code completion suggestions, helping you write code faster and with fewer errors.

Code Generation: With its powerful code generation capabilities, CodeGeeX4-9B can assist you in creating complex code snippets and functions quickly and accurately.

Built-in Code Interpreter: The model includes a built-in code interpreter, allowing you to understand and debug code snippets, call functions, and perform web searches for relevant code examples and documentation directly within your development environment.

The model includes a built-in code interpreter, allowing you to understand and debug code snippets, call functions, and perform web searches for relevant code examples and documentation directly within your development environment. Repository-level Code Q&A: CodeGeeX4-9B offers a repository-level code Q&A feature that provides answers to specific coding queries, saving you time and effort in finding solutions.

Exceptional Performance and Reliability

CodeGeeX4-9B demonstrates outstanding performance on various benchmarks, such as BigCode Bench and NaturalCode Bench, competing effectively with models up to 70 billion parameters. This high performance translates to robust real-world applications, ensuring reliability and efficiency in your coding tasks. Notably, CodeGeeX4-9B has a higher execution success rate than GPT-4, underscoring its dependability and effectiveness in handling complex coding scenarios.

The model’s compatibility with both GPU and CPU makes it accessible to a wide range of developers, regardless of their hardware setup. CodeGeeX4-9B integrates smoothly with popular IDEs like VS Code and JetBrains, enhancing your development workflow and providing a seamless coding experience. Additionally, you can access the model on Hugging Face Spaces, offering a convenient platform for experimentation and deployment.

AI coding assistant

Installing CodeGeeX4-9B is a straightforward process via LM Studio. Once installed, you can leverage its function-calling capabilities to generate complex applications, such as a snake game, demonstrating its practical utility. The model’s ease of use ensures quick integration into your development process, allowing you to start benefiting from its advanced features and high performance right away.

CodeGeeX4-9B excels in code reasoning and execution benchmarks, showcasing its ability to handle complex coding tasks effectively. Its higher execution success rate compared to GPT-4 highlights its reliability and effectiveness in real-world scenarios, making it a valuable choice for developers working on projects of varying complexity.

Comprehensive Resources and Support

To help you get started with CodeGeeX4-9B, comprehensive tutorials and resources are available on GitHub. These resources provide step-by-step guidance on using the model effectively, ensuring that you can make the most of its capabilities. The model’s integration with VS Code further enhances its functionality, providing a seamless and efficient coding experience.

Whether you are working on simple scripts or complex applications, CodeGeeX4-9B is suitable for a wide range of coding tasks. Its advanced features, high performance, and ease of use make it an invaluable tool for developers looking to enhance their productivity and coding efficiency.

CodeGeeX4-9B stands out as a powerful and versatile AI coding assistant that excels in code generation, interpretation, and execution. Its integration capabilities, exceptional performance in benchmarks, and comprehensive resources make it a valuable asset for software developers seeking to streamline their workflow and tackle diverse coding challenges effectively. For more information jump over to the official GitHub repository for more information and to download.

