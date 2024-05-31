AutoCoder open source AI coding assistant beats OpenAI GPT-4o

AutoCoder, a newly launched open-source large language model (LLM), is showing promising results in the field of AI coding assistants. Designed to enhance code interpretation, AutoCoder surpasses the performance of industry giants like OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-4 Omni in various benchmarks. Its test accuracy on the HumanEval base dataset surpasses that of GPT-4 Turbo (April 2024). (90.9% vs 90.2%).

This cutting-edge model offers a range of advanced features, including the ability to install external packages and a unique training methodology called AI EV Instruct, which combines agent interactions with external code execution verification. Enabling AutoCoder to automatically install the required packages and attempt to run the code until it deems there are no issues, whenever the user wishes to execute the code.

Key features of AutoCoder include:

Open-source model based on Deep SE Coder

Supports external package installation for handling complex coding tasks

Trained using a multi-turn dialogue dataset for improved understanding and response to coding queries

Employs the AI EV Instruct methodology, combining agent interactions with external code execution verification

Outperforms other coding-focused LLMs like Magic Coder OSS Instruct

Incorporates unit tests to ensure code accuracy and reliability

The AI EV Instruct methodology is a standout feature of AutoCoder. This two-stage architecture consists of teaching and self-learning stages. During the teaching stage, AutoCoder learns from open-source code snippets and teacher models like GPT-4 Turbo. In the self-learning stage, it refines its understanding through continuous interaction and feedback. This approach ensures that AutoCoder generates accurate and reliable code, setting it apart from other models in the market.

Open source AI coding assistant

AutoCoder’s performance is impressive when compared to other state-of-the-art models. It outperforms Magic Coder OSS Instruct and competes with industry leaders like LLaMA 3, GPT-4 Omni Ultra, and Gemini. AutoCoder’s dataset includes 169k data samples and 241 rounds of dialogue, contributing to its superior performance in coding tasks.

Installation and Usage

One of the key advantages of AutoCoder is its accessibility. The model is available in different sizes, including 33 billion and 6.7 billion parameters, catering to various user requirements. Users can install and run AutoCoder locally using LM Studio, making it a practical tool for individual developers and organizations alike. This flexibility in installation and usage enhances its appeal and usability across different coding environments.

Benchmark Performance

AutoCoder’s benchmark performance is a testament to its advanced capabilities. It excels in coding tasks, particularly in the HumanEval benchmark, where it surpasses OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-4 Omni. This superior performance makes AutoCoder a valuable asset for developers seeking advanced code interpretation capabilities and reliable, open-source solutions for their coding needs.

AutoCoder is a game-changer in the field of AI coding assistants. Its advanced features, unique training methodology, and outstanding benchmark performance make it a top choice for developers and organizations looking for a powerful, open-source solution. With its ability to install external packages, generate accurate code, and continuously learn through interaction and feedback, AutoCoder is set to revolutionize the way we approach coding tasks. As an open-source model, it offers unparalleled flexibility and accessibility, making it a valuable addition to any developer’s toolkit. For more information jump over to the official GitHub repository or read more about the development of the AI coding assistant from the research paper.

Video Credit: Source



