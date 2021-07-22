Shariff DMC2 powerful desktop CNC machine hits Kickstarter

Shariff have created a new desktop CNC machine in the form of the DMC2 which they have launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 with still 28 days remaining. The Shariff DMC2 CNC has been designed to provide users with an “incredibly powerful and capable” 3 axis CNC machine capable of providing machine shop quality results. Features of the CNC machine include automatic probing, high pressure flood coolant, and closed loop motors.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $3195 or £2367 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Shariff DMC2 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Shariff DMC2 desktop CNC machine project checkout the promotional video below.

“The DMC2 was designed to perform and cut through any metal, breaking the price barrier to the world of CNC machines. Take your in-house manufacturing capabilities to the next level with this powerful tool on your desktop! The DMC2 is made to produce high quality, industrial machine shop results all in house for a fraction of the price. The machine will easily hold 0.01mm tolerances in all materials.”

“1018, 4140, tool steels, you name it, the DMC2 CNC machine can cut it! A major feature of the DMC2 is closed loop stepper motors on the X, Y and Z axes. This ensures that when an error or crash occurs, the machine is able to e-stop itself to prevent further damage to your workpiece or itself. The DMC2 comes with two automatic probes. A height puck is used for setting tool height (Z-axis probe), and a cylindrical probe mounts magnetically to the machine for probing the X and Y axes.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the desktop CNC machine, jump over to the official Shariff DMC2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

