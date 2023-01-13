LOKLIK craft CNC cutting machine is perfect for beginners

Crafters and the makers looking for an easy-to-use affordable CNC cutting machine suitable for beginners and enthusiasts, may be interested in a new machine launched via Indiegogo this month in the form of the LOKLIK Crafter. Specifically designed to provide an easy-to-use cutting machine the design it similar to other well-known CNC cutters currently on the market and allows you to cut through a variety of different materials from paper to vinyl. Enabling you to customise and create a wide range of items for resale or gifts.

Early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $109 or £89 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“When making beautiful home crafts, you often need to cut paper, vinyl, and other materials into specific shapes. With a cutting machine, you can replace tedious manual work with efficient automation to unlock your artistic expression. LOKLIK is a beginner-friendly cutter and the ultimate tool for an effortless and enjoyable crafting experience.”

CNC cutting machine

“Typical entry-level cutting machines lack material compatibility and are limited in cutting length. The disturbing operation, connectivity issues, and cutters that require complex assembly hinder creative inspiration. LOKLIK is great for beginners and makes the perfect gift for people who love crafting. With an innovative design, user-friendly operation, and cutting-edge features, LOKLIK is designed for endless crafting possibilities and delivers your creative self-expression.”

If the LOKLIK Crafter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the LOKLIK Crafter CNC cutting machine project check out the promotional video below.

“Creating unique pieces of art has never been quicker or easier, without sacrificing quality. LOKLIK Crafter is an incredible addition for those looking for an exciting handicraft experience. It is quiet, highly efficient and cuts faster than most competitors. With this pace, you’ll soon be making your own masterpieces fast and smoothly.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the CNC cutting machine, jump over to the official LOKLIK Crafter crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals