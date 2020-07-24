D-Link Nuclias Connect private cloud management solution introduced

D-Link has announced the launch of new Nuclias Connect Hub (DNH-100) and Nuclias Connect AC2300 Access Point (DAP-2682), created for IT teams who require reliable and total control of their organisations network and cloud.

“As business networks grow in complexity and increased accessibility, advanced, easy to deploy and manage solutions are gaining industry traction. Nuclias Connect elevates today’s wireless Internet connectivity for businesses, employees and guests while reducing the barrier to adopting a centrally managed networking system,” said Raman Bridwell, vice president, products and services at D-Link Systems. “Organizations of various sizes, industries, and budgets benefit with the scalability of Nuclias Connect.”

Features of the Nuclias Connect Hub (DNH-100) :

– IT managers who want to integrate Nuclias Connect but are without a dedicated PC or an on-site server is impractical, The Hub is an integrated desktop controller and self-contained server pre-loaded with Connect software. It is capable of monitoring up to 100 Nuclias Access Points on local and multi-site deployments. Key features:

– Single sign-on (SSO) portal to manage multiple controllers in one place

– Customizable captive portal and front desk ticket management simplify guests WiFi logins and user access

– NAT Passthrough allows a single controller to manage multiple sites

– Small form-factor for easy placement; wall mount kit and rack mount brackets included

– Limited Lifetime Warranty

Features of the Nuclias Connect AC2300 Wave 2 Access Point (DAP-2682) :

– The Connect PoE AP supports an increasing number of simultaneous end users. Dual-Band AC WiFi speeds up to 2300 Mbps are ideal for high-traffic locations and data-sensitive organizations, fitting seamlessly in airports, shopping centers, educational institutes and more. Dynamic features include:

– Technology efficiencies such as MU-MIMO improve WiFi throughput to next-gen devices

– Advanced processing power endures heavy-bandwidth activities such as large file downloads or video chats

– Comprehensive dashboard provides in-depth, multi-site overview with Single Pane of Glass view

– Supports Power over Ethernet 802.3at standard for convenient, simple remote installation with less cable clutter

Source : D-Link

