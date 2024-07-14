How to share and publish Claude 3 Artifacts

Anthropic AI has introduced an innovative feature called “artifacts” that is set to transform the way users create and share digital content through chatbot interactions. This groundbreaking tool empowers individuals to express their creativity and engage with a vibrant community of like-minded creators.

By leveraging the power of chatbot technology, artifacts make digital content creation accessible to a broader audience, regardless of their technical expertise. This democratization of creativity opens up new possibilities for self-expression and innovation.

One of the most exciting aspects of the latest update to artifacts is the ability to share your creations with the community. This feature promotes a collaborative environment where users can explore, modify, and build upon each other’s work. By engaging with the community, you can:

Gain new insights and inspiration for your projects

Receive valuable feedback to refine your creations

Collaborate with others to push the boundaries of what’s possible

The sharing functionality of artifacts fosters a sense of belonging and encourages users to actively participate in shaping the future of digital content creation.

Unleashing the Power of Artifacts: Real-World Examples

Artifacts can be used to create a wide range of digital content, from simple games to educational tools. Some notable examples include:

A crab customization game that allows users to design their own virtual crustaceans

A nostalgic worm game that brings back memories of classic multiplayer experiences

A survival game that challenges players to manage their inventory and overcome obstacles

An interactive color and shape recognition game designed to engage and educate children

These examples showcase the diverse potential of artifacts and highlight how they can be used to create engaging, entertaining, and educational content.

One of the key features of artifacts is the ability to remix and evolve creations in new chats. This allows for continuous improvement and innovation, as users can build upon existing designs and add their own unique twists. The user interface for artifacts is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy for anyone to get started with digital content creation.

However, as the feature is still in its early stages, there is room for improvement and refinement. User feedback plays a crucial role in shaping the future of artifacts, as it helps developers identify areas for enhancement and guides the addition of new elements to the interface.

The Future of Digital Content Creation

While artifacts currently focus on simple games and applications, the potential for more complex creations is immense. As the feature continues to evolve, users can expect to see an expansion in the types of digital content that can be created using artifacts.

Community feedback and engagement will be instrumental in driving this development forward, ensuring that artifacts meet the needs and expectations of users. By actively participating in the community and sharing your creations, you can help shape the future of digital content creation and push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI-powered tools.

Enhancing Interactions with Artifacts

Artifacts allow Claude to share substantial, standalone content with you in a dedicated window separate from the main conversation. Artifacts make it easy to work with significant pieces of content that you may want to modify, build upon, or reference later.

Claude creates an Artifact when the content it is sharing has the following characteristics:

It is significant and self-contained, typically over 15 lines of content

It is something you are likely to want to edit, iterate on, or reuse outside the conversation

It represents a complex piece of content that stands on its own without requiring extra conversation context

It is content you are likely to want to refer back to or use later on

Some common examples of Artifact content include:

Documents (Markdown or Plain Text)

Code snippets

Websites (single page HTML)

Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) images

Diagrams and flowcharts

Interactive React components

When Claude creates an Artifact, you’ll see the Artifact content displayed in a new dedicated window to the right side of the main chat. This allows you to easily view, copy, and work with the Artifact content.

A few key things to know about interacting with Artifacts:

You can ask Claude to edit or iterate on the content and these updates will be displayed directly in the Artifact window.

These edits won’t change Claude’s memory of the original Artifact content, and you can switch between each version using the version selector at the bottom left of the Artifact.

You can open and view multiple Artifacts in one conversation using the chat controls. To access this, click on the slider icon in the upper right corner. Select the Artifact you’d like Claude to reference and then continue where you last left off.

Claude may update an existing Artifact in response to your messages. The Artifact window will update to show the latest content.

You can view the underlying code of an Artifact, copy the content to your clipboard, or download a file to easily reuse it outside the conversation. These options are located in the lower right corner of your Artifact.

Publishing and Remixing Artifacts

Publishing Artifacts is currently available to free and Pro claude.ai users. Remixing Artifacts is currently available to free, Pro, and Team claude.ai users.

Artifacts are a powerful way to create content within Claude. You can take your creations a step further by publishing them publicly and remixing others’ work. This guide will walk you through the process of publishing your Artifacts and remixing those shared by the community.

Publishing Your Artifacts

Publishing an Artifact makes it publicly accessible, allowing others to view and remix your creation. Here’s how to do it:

Navigate to the Artifact you want to publish.

Ensure you’re on the version of the Artifact you wish to make public.

Look for the “Publish” button associated with that version of the Artifact.

Click “Publish” to make this version of your Artifact public.

Important: When you publish an Artifact, both the visible content and any associated code of that specific version will be made public. Make sure you’re comfortable sharing all aspects of this version before publishing.

What Happens When You Publish

You’ll receive a public link to your Artifact that you can share with others.

The published Artifact will be viewable on a separate, public-facing website.

Only the Artifact itself is published. The surrounding conversation and any other context from your chat with Claude remain private.

New versions of the same Artifact are not automatically published. You’ll need to publish each version separately if you want them to be public.

Older versions of the Artifact are not published unless you’ve specifically published them before.

Viewing Published Artifacts

When someone accesses your published Artifact:

They’ll see it displayed in a sandboxed environment for security.

The Artifact will function similarly to how it does within Claude, but can’t be edited directly.

Remixing Published Artifacts

Remixing allows you to build upon and modify published Artifacts. Here’s how:

When viewing a published Artifact, look for the “Remix this Artifact” button.

Click the button to start a new Claude conversation with the Artifact’s content.

You’ll be redirected to Claude, where you can modify and interact with the Artifact.

Note: If you haven’t used Artifacts before, clicking “Remix this Artifact” will automatically enable this feature for your account. Similarly, if you don’t currently have a claude.ai account, you will be prompted to sign up.

What Happens During Remixing

A new conversation in Claude will be created.

The original Artifact’s content will be added to your conversation.

You can then modify, expand upon, or use the Artifact as inspiration for your own creations.

Privacy and Control

You can unpublish a specific version of an Artifact at any time by returning to that version in your Claude conversation and selecting the unpublish option.

If you delete a conversation containing a published Artifact, the public version will also be removed.

Publishing or unpublishing one version of an Artifact does not affect other versions.

If you would like to learn more about using Artifacts by Anthropic AI in the Claude large language model jump over to the official Anthropic support website.

