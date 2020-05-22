Civilization 6 free for limited time on Epic Store

Civilization 6 is the latest free game to be made available on the Epic Games Store until 28th May 2020, and is now available to download and keep for free.“Civilization VI offers new ways to interact with your world, expand your empire across the map, advance your culture, and compete against history’s greatest leaders to build a civilization that will stand the test of time.”

– EXPANSIVE EMPIRES – See the marvels of your empire spread across the map like never before. Each city -spans multiple tiles so you can custom build your cities to take full advantage of the local terrain.

– ACTIVE RESEARCH – Unlock boosts that speed your civilization’s progress through history. To advance more quickly, use your units to actively explore, develop your environment, and discover new cultures.

– DYNAMIC DIPLOMACY – Interactions with other civilizations change over the course of the game, from primitive first interactions where conflict is a fact of life, to late game alliances and negotiations.



– COMBINED ARMS – Expanding on the “one unit per tile” design, support units can now be embedded with other units, like anti-tank support with infantry, or a warrior with settlers. Similar units can also be combined to form powerful “Corps” units.

– ENHANCED MULTIPLAYER – In addition to traditional multiplayer modes, cooperate and compete with your friends in a wide variety of situations all designed to be easily completed in a single session.

– A CIV FOR ALL PLAYERS – Civilization VI provides veteran players new ways to build and tune their civilization for the greatest chance of success. New tutorial systems introduce new players to the underlying concepts so they can easily get started.

Source : Epic Games Store

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals