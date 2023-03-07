Cities Skylines II city building simulation game launches later this year

Paradox Interactive has this week introduced the highly anticipated sequel to the hit city simulation game Cities. Sporting the unique title Cities Skylines II the sequel will be available to play later this year and will launch on Xbox, is PlayStation and PC. Designed to provide a modern take on the city building genre the game enables players to create and maintain cities that come to life like never before, complete with fully-realized transport and economy systems, a wealth of construction and customization options, and advanced modding capabilities.

Check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the sequel and its simulation city building mechanics. “Get ready for a new epic scale in the most realistic city builder – ever.”

“Developed by the critically-acclaimed developer Colossal Order, Cities: Skylines launched in 2015 for PC. Over the past eight years, it has expanded to numerous platforms with dozens of DLCs and over 12 million copies sold. The accuracy and depth of its simulation has earned the respect of professional city planners, who use Cities: Skylines to solve real-world problems.”

City simulation game

“Cities: Skylines reset the bar for city building games when it launched eight years ago, and we are incredibly proud of its impact. We built a thriving community around Cities and introduced many to city building for the first time,” said Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order. “Now, we’ve brought the years of experience we’ve gained to take a new step forward in the city builder genre, again, for our community and new players”

“The Cities brand has been an important part of Paradox’s catalog of games for over a decade. Cities: Skylines is a profound success, selling millions of copies, welcoming more than 5.5 million new players just last year, and setting the foundation for Cities: Skylines II,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive. “With unprecedented amounts of customization and player control, Cities: Skylines II will continue to push boundaries for the city-building franchise.”

Source : Paradox Interactive





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals