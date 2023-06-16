Citroen My Ami Buggy II goes on sale June 20th

Citreon has announced that the Citroen My Ami Buggy II will go on sale on the 20th of June in the UK and just 1,000 cars will be made available worldwide with 40 being made available to UK buyers.

The Citroen My Ami Buggy II will retail for £10,495 on the road and with only 40 being made available in the UK, we suspect that it will be sold out quickly, you can see more details about this unique EV below.

Based on the Citroën Ami 100% ëlectric quadricycle, the previous ‘Ultra-Limited Series’ My Ami Buggy, which was available in France last year, sold out all 50 units in under 18 minutes.

My Ami Buggy emits zero emissions in use and has a 5.4kWh battery that charges in four hours. With a range of up to 46 miles (WMTC**), and a top speed of 28mph, it is a modern solution that delivers on Citroën’s promise to provide affordable and clean mobility solutions for all.

My Ami Buggy features an adventurous spirit, trim for the great outdoors and fun accessories, such as the Khaki exterior colour, and black protective elements including reinforced bumpers, skid plates, headlamp surrounds, wheel arch extensions, and a rear spoiler – all of which combine to give a muscular appearance.

You can find out more details about the new Citroen My Ami Buggy II over at Citroen at the link below, the car will be available in the UK from next Tuesday the 20th of June at 2.00 pm.

Source Citreon



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals