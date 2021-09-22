Citroen AMI launching in the UK in 2022

Citroen has announced that their new Citroen AMI launching in the UK next year. The car will be available in the UK from Spring 2022.

The Citroen AMI is a small electric vehicle that is designed for urban mobility and it will have a range of 46 miles.

All customers are reminded that AMI will be adapted for the UK market, but will remain left-hand drive. One significant benefit of AMIs left-hand drive configuration when being driven in the UK, is that it will allow for a kerbside exit from the vehicle for the driver when parking at the roadside in a city centre. For anyone driving AMI in the UK, a full UK driving licence is required as with a traditional passenger car.

A true breakthrough from Citroën, AMI is a daring response to the challenges faced in today’s cities and urban environments. As a 100% electric vehicle, AMI emits zero-emissions in use and has a 5.5kWh battery that recharges in just three hours. With a range of 46 miles and a top speed of 28mph, AMI is a modern solution that delivers on Citroën’s promise to provide affordable and clean mobility solutions for all.

