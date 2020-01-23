CircuitPython 5.0.0 Beta 4 released

Moving swiftly on from the release of CircuitPython 5.0.0 Beta 3 earlier this month, Adafruit has now announced the availability of the CircuitPython 5.0.0 Beta 4 release, bringing with it even more new tweaks enhancements and features. But before installing to remember that the CircuitPython 5.0.0 Beta 4 releases are largely feature-complete, but are meant for testing. If you are new to CircuitPython it is recommended that you use the latest stable 4.x release when first starting.

“5.0.0 is the latest major revision of CircuitPython. It features many improvements and enhancements to displayio, including grayscale OLED and e-paper displays, extensive additions and improvements to BLE support, support for the STM32F4, iMX RT10xx and Sony Spresense microcontrollers, and PWM audio support. “

New Features, Updates, and Fixes since 5.0.0 Beta 3

– Add BLE bonding. Thanks @dhalbert.

– Fix tuple subscripting regression. Thanks @rhooper.

– STM32: Fix I2C and clean up busio. Thanks @hierophect.

– Make buffer handling more robust for urandom. Thanks to @jepler

– Updates for Capable Robot USB Hub. Thanks @capableRobot.

– mimxrt1011 updates. Thanks to arturo182.

– Add Dxx pin names to Feather M4 Express. Thanks @scs217.

– Spresense: use source files instead of preocmpiled binaries for mkspk. Thanks @kamtom480.

– Spresense: fix board_timerhook. Thanks @kamtom480.

– Use Python 3 to run all Python scripts. Thanks @theodox.

– Fix support matrix generation. Thanks @deshipu.

– Requiring I2C pullups can now be turned off for a build. Thanks @dhalbert.

Source : Adafruit

