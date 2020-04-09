CircuitBrains Deluxe tiny, CircuitPython compatible ARM Cortex-M4 module

Null Byte Labs have launched their new CircuitBrains Deluxe module via the Crowd Supply website, offering a tiny, CircuitPython compatible ARM Cortex-M4 module. Priced at just $29 the module is a small micro-controller and is part of the Microchip Get Launched design program, using the ATSAMD51J19 32-BIT ARM Cortex M4 which can run up to 120 MHz. In addition each CircuitBrains Deluxe module has 8 MB of Quad SPI flash onboard, providing plenty of space for your project code and media files.

“CircuitBrains Deluxe is the smallest soldererable ATSAMD51 module. Skip on all the tedious work of adding a 32-bit microcontroller to your next project. We’ve taken care of the tough work of pin mappings, power & decoupling layout, clock, flash, assembly, bootloader, and firmware. All you need to do is drop a footprint into your next PCB design project, connect your peripherals and USB connector, then solder it on and write your code.”

“Save time and frustration on your next project. We’ve taken care of the finicky fine-pitch surface mount assembly for you. CircuitBrains comes in an easy-to-solder castellated module format. You can either incorporate it into your project PCB design, or solder wires directly to it via the extra holes in each castellated pad. We’ve also made it easier to hand solder these modules by including a larger “hand solder” PCB footprint for your design.”

For full specifications and all available purchasing options jump over to the Crowd Supply website by following the link below. CircuitBrains comes preloaded with CircuitPython. Who doesn’t love Python on micro-controllers? Plug your device into USB, modify your code, and see the changes take effect as soon as you hit Save.

Source : Crowd Supply

