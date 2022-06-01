Chrysler Airflow Concept EV unveiled at CES 2022

Chrysler has unveiled a new electric vehicle concept car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the Chrysler Airflow Concept.

The Chrysler Airflow Concept is a new EV and it will be the company’s first battery electric vehicle and it is launching in 2025.

“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO – Stellantis. “Chrysler is an iconic American automotive brand, with a heritage in creating new advanced technologies and product segments. Our brand will serve at the forefront as Stellantis transforms to deliver clean mobility and connected customer experiences.”

“The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the start of the brand’s journey toward a fully electrified future. It is the result of a thoughtful synthesis of the full arsenal of Stellantis’ connected vehicle technology – inside and out,” said Ralph Gilles, chief design officer – Stellantis. “The design features a decisively elegant aerodynamic exterior and a modern, sophisticated interior that takes the customer on a new level of digital delight.”

You can find out more details about the new Chrysler Airflow electric vehicle over at Chrysler at the link below.

Source Chrysler

