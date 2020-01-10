CTL NL71 Intel Gemini Lake rugged Chromebooks unveiled from $239

This week CTL have announced their new CTL NL71 Chromebook range which are equipped with Intel Gemini Lake-R chips, offering rugged Chromebooks for students priced from $269. A variety of different configurations are available depending on your budget and requirements with the top Chromebook priced at just under $400. A $30 discount is also available if you order directly from the CTL website. CTL explains more about the entry-level system priced at $239 with the discount.

“The CTL Chromebook NL71 is made for the rigors of the education environment. This unit has been drop tested to 70cm, protecting the unit from average drop heights. The CTL Chromebook NL71 weighs only 2.5 pounds and includes a retractable carrying handle which helps students to easily and safely carry it from class to class. An HD camera on the unit allows for a world-view recording or video chatting view.”

“This Chromebook also has a water-resistant keyboard and reinforced ports, hinges, and power plug. With long battery life and USB-C charging, this unit lasts from the first bell all the way through homework time. The NL71 incorporates the latest Intel processors, which support faster speeds. Additionally, the NL71 includes Intel’s 9650 wireless, which includes MU-MIMO support and transfer speed up to 1.73ghz. “

The range of Chromebook’s being made available by CTL include :

CTL NL71 – Celeron N4020, 4GB, 32GB, $269 list price

CTL NL71CT – Celeron N4020, 4GB, 32GB, touchscreen, $299 list price

CTL NL71T – Celeron N4020, 4GB, 32GB, touchscreen & 360-degree hinge, $339 list price

CTL NL71TW (1) – Celeron N4120, 4GB, 32GB, touchscreen, 360-degree-hinge, EMR pen, $379 list price

CTL NL71TW (2) – Celeorn N4120, 8GB, 64GB, touchscreen, 360-degree-hinge, EMR pen, $399 list price

