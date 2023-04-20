Urgent Chrome browser update released to fix zero-day exploits – update now

Google has this week scrambled to release a new update for its Chrome browser to fix after a number of zero-day exploits have been discovered. If you use Google Chrome browser it is highly recommended that you update your application to the latest versions released for your operating system in the form of

Chrome browser for Windows version : 112.0.5615.137/138

Chrome browser for Mac version : 112.0.5615.137

Chrome browser for Linux version : 112.0.5615.165

Once installed the update will fix a number of exploits including the Google Chrome exploit CVE-2023-2136 the second vulnerability discovered this year in the Chrome browser. For more information jump over to the official Chrome website by following the link below.

Chrome browser update

“Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2023-2136 exists in the wild. We would like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel. The earlier update released on April 18 fixed eight security issues. Below, we highlight fixes that were contributed by external researchers. Please see the Chrome Security Page for more information.

[$8000][1429197] High CVE-2023-2133: Out of bounds memory access in Service Worker API. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2023-03-30

[$8000][1429201] High CVE-2023-2134: Out of bounds memory access in Service Worker API. Reported by Rong Jian of VRI on 2023-03-30

[$3000][1424337] High CVE-2023-2135: Use after free in DevTools. Reported by Cassidy Kim(@cassidy6564) on 2023-03-14

[$NA][1432603] High CVE-2023-2136: Integer overflow in Skia. Reported by Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group on 2023-04-12

[$1000][1430644] Medium CVE-2023-2137: Heap buffer overflow in sqlite. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of 360 Vulnerability Research Institute on 2023-04-05

We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel.”

Source : Google





