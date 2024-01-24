Chrome browser receives three new generative AI features

Google has announced the release of three new generative AI features in Chrome (M121) aimed at enhancing user experience through machine learning and AI technologies. These features, which are experimental and available initially in the U.S. for Mac and Windows PC users, include tools for organizing tabs, creating custom browser themes, and assisting with writing on the web. However, they are not available for enterprise and educational accounts at this time says Google.

Google’s Chrome browser is taking a significant step forward with the introduction of three innovative features that aim to improve the way users interact with the internet. These new tools, which are now available to Chrome users in the United States on Mac or Windows PCs, utilize advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to make browsing more efficient, personalized, and helpful when it comes to writing.

Chrome browser AI features

For many of us, managing a multitude of open tabs can be overwhelming. Chrome’s new AI-driven Tab Organizer is here to tackle this problem. It learns from how you use the browser and then suggests how to group your tabs together. It even gives these groups helpful names and emojis. Imagine opening your browser to find all your tabs neatly categorized into groups like “Work,” “Shopping,” or “Research.” This feature is designed to turn a chaotic tab bar into a tidy, manageable workspace.

But Chrome’s enhancements aren’t just about practicality; they’re also about making your browser feel like it’s truly yours. With the Custom Themes Creation feature, you can tell the AI what kind of visual theme you’d like, such as “tranquil beach sunset” or “sleek cyberpunk city.” The AI then uses a text-to-image model to create a theme for your browser that fits your description. It’s like being able to change your desktop wallpaper, but for your browser, allowing you to express your personal style and preferences.

Google Gemini AI

Writing on the web is another area where Chrome is set to make a big difference. The upcoming Writing Assistance feature will help you with everything from drafting a review to composing a formal email. This AI tool will offer text suggestions and help you complete sentences, making sure your writing is clear and effective. It’s like having a virtual assistant that helps you communicate your ideas more efficiently.

These new features are part of Google’s broader effort to weave AI and machine learning (ML) into the Chrome experience. The goal is to make web browsing more intuitive and tailored to each user. While Chrome already allows for some level of customization with personal photos or themes from the Chrome Web Store, these AI-driven features take customization to a whole new level. Later this year, Google plans to introduce the Gemini AI model into Chrome, which is expected to further refine the browsing experience.

The introduction of these AI features marks a significant enhancement in how users can interact with Chrome. By helping to organize tabs, customize the browser’s appearance, and assist with writing, AI is making Chrome more attuned to the individual needs of its users. As these features evolve, they hold the promise of creating a more seamless and focused online experience, enabling users to better concentrate on what matters most to them.



