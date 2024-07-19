Chord Machine AKT-0.1 by Akuto Studio

Ever found yourself struggling to create the perfect chord progression or melody? Are you ready to transform your music-making process? The Chord Machine AKT-0.1 MIDI controller by Akuto Studio is here to transform the way you create chord progressions and melodies.

This compact and innovative MIDI controller is designed to inspire musicians at all levels, offering endless creative possibilities with its versatile features and future updates. Imagine having a tool that not only simplifies your workflow but also enhances your creative potential, making every session more productive and enjoyable. If you missed the initial crowdfunding campaign your be pleased to know that it is still available with shipping for orders placed starting in September 2024.

Chord Machine AKT-0.1 MIDI Controller

Key Takeaways Revolutionize your music-making process with the Chord Machine AKT-0.1.

Compact and durable design for portability and ease of use.

Multiple keyboard modes tailored to different playing styles.

Versatile touchscreen for nuanced control and live effects.

Dynamic playing field with customizable effects.

Innovative screen modes for enhanced performance.

Unmatched versatility and customization options.

Additional features to boost creativity and productivity.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $378 or £321 (depending on current exchange rates). The Chord Machine AKT-0.1 is built to simplify the often complex task of creating chord progressions and melodies.

Akuto Studio Design

Its compact and durable design ensures that you can take it anywhere, making it a perfect companion for both studio sessions and live performances. With this device, you can focus more on your creativity and less on the technicalities. Imagine being able to effortlessly switch between different musical ideas without getting bogged down by the intricacies of traditional music theory.

One of the standout features of the Chord Machine AKT-0.1 is its multiple keyboard modes, each tailored to different playing styles and musical needs. In Tonnetz Mode, you can visualize music in a new way, making it easier to transpose chord shapes and understand music theory.

This mode is particularly useful for those who want to explore new harmonic landscapes without getting lost. Accordion Mode allows you to play complete chords with each key, allowing quick and easy switching between chord types. This is perfect for live performances where you need to adapt on the fly. Piano Mode offers a traditional piano layout with illuminated keys, providing versatility in your playing style and making it easier to transition from a conventional keyboard.

The Chord Machine AKT-0.1 features a square touchscreen that provides nuanced control over your music. This touchscreen not only displays and changes keyboard modes but also configures the playing field for live effects. Whether you’re in the studio or on stage, this feature ensures you have the control you need at your fingertips. Imagine being able to tweak your sound in real-time, adding layers of complexity and depth to your music with just a few taps.

Assuming that the AKT-0.1 MIDI controller funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the AKT-0.1 Chord Machine by Akuto Studio project look at the promotional video below.

AKT-0.1

The central playing field of the Chord Machine AKT-0.1 is designed for changing live effects. You can accommodate up to four effects with customizable ranges, giving you the flexibility to shape your sound in real-time. This dynamic playing field allows you to experiment with different textures and timbres, making each performance unique and engaging.

The Chord Machine AKT-0.1 MIDI controller offers three unique screen modes to enhance your playing experience. Direct Mode allows you to generate simple notes with ease, making it ideal for quick compositions and sketches. Bi-manual Mode lets you select notes with the keyboard and sound them by touching the field, offering a more interactive and tactile approach to music-making. Strum Mode enables you to finger-pick or strum displayed notes, adding a layer of expressiveness to your performance that is often missing in digital instruments.

Combine three keyboard modes, three screen modes, and up to four effects to create a truly personalized music-making experience. Save up to seven presets to quickly recall your favorite settings. The rotary knob and shift keys allow for easy navigation of semitones and octaves, while the 180° flip feature caters to your user preference. This level of customization ensures that the Chord Machine AKT-0.1 can adapt to your unique workflow, making it an indispensable tool in your musical arsenal.

The Chord Machine AKT-0.1 is packed with additional features to boost your creativity. The rotary knob allows for quick navigation, making it easy to dial in the perfect sound. Shift keys enable octave jumps, giving you the ability to explore different registers without missing a beat. Customizable presets and chord transpositions provide even more flexibility, allowing you to tailor the device to your specific needs. With the Chord Machine AKT-0.1, you’re not just getting a MIDI controller; you’re getting a tool that evolves with you, continuously inspiring new musical ideas and possibilities.

Imagine the possibilities that open up when you have a device that not only meets your current needs but also grows with you as you evolve as a musician. The Chord Machine AKT-0.1 is more than just a piece of equipment; it’s a partner in your creative journey, offering endless opportunities for exploration and innovation.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Chord Machine by Akuto Studio, jump over to the official AKT-0.1 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals