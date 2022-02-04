CHMONSA automatic watch with minutes complication

A new timepiece has been created by CHMONSA in the form of the Regulator Retrograde automatic watch has launched via Kickstarter this month. Featuring an optional Swiss ETA movement and minute complication, the unique watch has already raised its required pledge goal with still 23 days remaining. The limited edition timepiece offers a “complex yet elegant” design for less than $500.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $468 or £352 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The hours, minutes and second hands are indicated separately in different positions, but the 3 hands are aligned at the top of the dial, a classic element of contemporary watches. The horizontal and vertical engraved patterns at the center of the hour hand extend its energy flow to the entire surface disc. The movement of the second hand hovered over the entire guilloche pattern dial, displaying the craftsmanship of the mechanical core. “

With the assumption that the CHMONSA crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the CHMONSA automatic watch project play the promotional video below.

“The minute hand is the crux of the amazing retrograde flight. The pointer lies flat on the brushed semicircular scale Arc and rotates 138 degrees every 60 minutes and then quickly fly back to its starting position. All the above presents a perfect synchronization of the three needles and topping off with the one-line retrograde.”

“The Chmonsa team had decades of watchmaking experience and is always striving for perfection. We hereby recommend this watch, the First Regulator Retrograde Minute-hand watch with Swiss automatic core released on Kickstarter. Your support will motivate us to continually innovate and carry on the traditional craftsmanship and artisanal techniques.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the automatic watch, jump over to the official CHMONSA crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals