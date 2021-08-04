CHILLY rotomolded portable cooler powered by ice and water

Engineer Ed Skrljac based in Houston Texas has created a new portable cooler that is fuelled by ice and water offering an affordable cooling system that is practical, durable and built to last thanks to its rotomolded design. With its thermal insulation CHILLY is capable of blowing cool air 30° lower than ambient temperatures say its creators.

Thanks to the inclusion of a lithium ion phosphate battery CHILLY can provide up to 3.5 hours of cooling on its battery or unlimited if plugged into a power socket measuring 19 x 16 x 8″ and weighing approximately 30lbs fully loaded with ice the portable cooling system can help you stay cool even on the hottest of days wherever you may be.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $399 or £539 (depending on current exchange rates). If the CHILLY campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the CHILLY rotomolded portable cooler project checkout the promotional video below.

“The custom rotomolding procedure ensures that every part of the cooler is made with a durable insulated body – not only preserving ice for a very long time, but virtually making it indestructible. It makes for the most durable shell possible, eliminating damage from drops, dings, and bangs. Using closed cell insulation, it will keep the ice for days if needed.”

“This unit comes with a lithium iron battery, which is good for thousands of charges. The body will never degrade. Water is the only thing added to this unit regularly. We use the latest in plastic resins to create an eco-friendly and sustainable product. Battery life is ___ years. Use the block to make ice at your home. No exhaust, no harsh chemicals like freon.”

Source : Kickstarter

