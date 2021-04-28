New CHIEFTEC 80PLUS Gold Polaris Series PC power supplies arrive next month

CHIEFTEC has introduced a new range of 80PLUS Gold Polaris Series power supplies this week offering 850W, 1050W and 1250W outputs. The new range will be available next month with the 1250 watt version being made available in Q3 2021. One key difference of these higher wattage models in addition to the power and the cables is the 140mm FDB silent fans, which should allow for quieter operation while keeping these powerful PSU’s cool.

“The Polaris Series brings CHIEFTEC’s trusted and proven experience with high quality, 80 PLUS Gold certified, fully modular power supplies back to the forefront of modern technology. Polaris Series PSU’s feature state-of-the-art technical design including LLC half-bridge converter with DC-to-DC technology, as well as high power-density to allow higher efficiency and power output with a more compact size.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by CHIEFTEC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : CHIEFTEC

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals