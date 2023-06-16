Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition unveiled

Chevrolet has launched their new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition, the car is launching later this year and it celebrates the effort to run a NASCAR Cup Camaro ZL1 at Le Mans.

Renderings of the 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition were shown publicly for the first time today in France during a “Meet the Team” event at Le Mans highlighting the race program and the race car.

During talks between leadership from Chevrolet and collaborators at NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Goodyear and IMSA, it quickly became clear that such a special race car needed to be accompanied by a production car representing yet another significant accomplishment in Camaro’s storied motorsports heritage. Chevrolet’s Performance Design Studio was again tapped to distill the essence of the race car into a limited-edition road car.

“When adapting a race car appearance into a production car, you want to showcase themes, proportions and colors without making the car look out of place on the street,” said Marc Mainville, senior manager, GM Motorsport Design Studio. “The Garage 56 Edition captures the feeling of the race car while allowing the car’s athletic lines to be in the forefront.”

You can find out more details about the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition over at Chevrolet at the link below, the car looks impressive from the photos, but as yet there er no details on pricing.

Source Chevrolet, Top Gear



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals