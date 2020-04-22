Cheaper 23 inch iMac and new 11 inch iPad coming later this year

There have been rumors about a cheaper iMac for a while and according to a recent report a more affordable 23 inch iMac is coming later this year, some time in the second half of 2020.

As well as this new iMac there will also be be some new 11 inch iPads in the second half of 2020, it is not clear as yet on whether this is a replacement for the 10.2 inch iPad or the 10.5 inch iPad Air.

Apple’s currently offers two iMac models, a 21 inch model which costs $1099 and a 27 inch model which costs $1,799. It is possible that Apple may offer this new 23 inch model for under $1,000, possibly $999 or $899. Apple also has more expensive models in its iMac lineup, the iMac Pro which starts at $4,999.

Apple’s iMac has shared the same design for the last few years, we could see the start of a refresh with this new 23 inch model. We are expecting it to be a similar size to the 21 inch iMac with a slimmer bezel, it is also expected to come with the latest Intel processors.

As soon as we get some more information on this new 23 inch iMac, including some more specifications and also some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumor

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals