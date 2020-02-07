New Apple iMac design may look like this (Video)

At the end of last month some patents were discovered for what is believed to be a new Apple iMac and the design of the device was unique and completely different to the current iMac range, you can see the patent drawings here.

Now the guys from Concept Creator and Lets Go Digital have created a concept of what the updated iMac may look like based on these patent filings and it looks very impressive.

As we can see from the photos and the video the screen and the stand are integrated together and appear to be made from curved glass.

﻿

The iMac looks very impressive from the photos and the fact that these are based on actual patents that Apple has filed give us a possible look at what the next generation iMac may look like. Of course Apple may have filed this patent and then they may decide to go with a different design.

We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple’s new iMac will look like, as yet there are no details on when they will unveil their next generation desktop computer, it is not clear on whether the new design is coming this year or next year.

Source & Image Credit: Concept Creator Lets Go Digital

