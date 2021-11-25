SPC Gear VIRO Infra affordable gaming headset

If you are in the market for an affordable gaming headset you may be interested in the new SPC Gear VIRO Infra priced at €38. Available from today the gaming headset features a detachable microphone and offers universal compatibility thanks to its standard 3.5 mm minijack connector. Making the headphones compatible with a wide variety of different platforms and devices including Windows, Linux and Mac PCs, phones fitted with 3.5 mm minijack ports, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles.

“These new headphones are characterized by their warm and deep soundstage, along with the ability to provide precise positioning of sounds in space. The durable construction and frame can withstand countless nights waging war (or peace) in games. They also come with an accurate and efficient detachable microphone.”

SPC Gear VIRO Infra gaming headset

“The VIRO Infra headphones make sounds such as explosions, gunshots or even footsteps and weapon reloads in games clearly audible, precisely positioning them in the virtual space. The 50 mm drivers produce detailed sound filled with heavy bass, clear treble and mid-tones that replicate ambient noise with ease. Due to the wide soundstage, the ability to locate opponents on the virtual battlefield has never been easier. The deep earpads and closed headphone structure also aid in limiting sound leakage and suppress unwanted background noise.

Clean and clear communication while playing with friends or on a team is the key to success. Therefore, the VIRO Infra have been equipped with a microphone that accurately records the user’s voice. Thanks to its directional characteristics, ambient noise is automatically dampened, allowing teammates to only hear what’s supposed to be heard. It’s also possible to completely disconnect the microphone, allowing the VIRO Infra to work outside when connected to a smartphone.”

“To improve the comfort of the headphones, the headband has been covered with soft foam and a pleasant to the touch PU leather trim. The earpads are made of a breathable material and filled with foam, isolating ambient sounds while keeping the user’s ears comfortable, especially on hot summer days. These features, along with their low weight, make the VIRO Infra headphones extremely enjoyable to use, and allow for many hours of intense gameplay on the computer or console without the usual discomforts some other headphones may cause.

Thanks to the standard 3.5 mm minijack connector, the VIRO Infra headphones are compatible with the most popular devices, including Windows, Linux and Mac PCs, smartphones with 3.5 mm minijack ports, Xbox, PlayStation and even Switch consoles. Regardless of which platform users prefer, the VIRO Infra has them covered when it comes to high quality sound, comfort, and durability.”

