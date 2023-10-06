ChatGPT vs Bard new features compared

In the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), two models have been making waves with their recent updates and features: Google’s Bard AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Both have been designed to transform the way we interact with technology, but they each have their unique strengths and weaknesses. This quick ChatGPT vs Bard overview guide will will provide more information on both as well as touch upon the the recent updates and features rolled out to to both models. As where as compare their performance in tasks, and explore the use of extensions in Google’s Bard AI, including the useful Google Workspace extension.

Google’s Bard AI has recently received a significant update, which includes new features and improvements designed to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. One of the most notable additions to Bard is the inclusion of extensions. These extensions, which are enabled by default and free to use, integrate with Google Flights, Hotels, Maps, Workspace, and YouTube. This integration allows users to access a wealth of information from various sources, enhancing the user experience and providing a more comprehensive service.

ChatGPT vs Bard

One of the standout extensions is the Google Workspace extension. This allows users to query their spreadsheets and documents in the Google Cloud, providing a seamless way to analyze and summarize data from personal documents. This feature is particularly useful for businesses and individuals who rely heavily on data analysis and need quick, accurate insights.

Response checking feature

In addition to these extensions, Google Bard now includes a feature to double-check AI-generated responses using Google Search. This feature can help users verify the information provided by the AI, adding an extra layer of reliability and trust in the system.

However, despite these improvements, Google Bard is not without its flaws. The model sometimes struggles with inference and can occasionally provide inaccurate information. This is a significant drawback, as accuracy is paramount in AI technology.

OpenAI ChatGPT

OpenAI has been announcing a number of new additions to its ChatGPT service this month which of been slowly rolling out worldwide such as the new ChatGPT image upload feature, ChatGPT Vision. As well as the new integration with OpenAI’s AI art generation system DallE 3 which is now available to a number of ChatGPT Plus users and will be rolled out to more worldwide over the coming weeks.

Despite this, ChatGPT performs well in generating code, with both models showing strong performance in this area. However, Bard has a slight edge in terms of speed, which can be a crucial factor in time-sensitive tasks.

Both Google’s Bard AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT have their unique strengths and weaknesses. Bard’s strengths lie in its free access, speed, new extensions, and double-check feature, but it can sometimes provide inaccurate information. On the other hand, ChatGPT is offering a wealth of new technologies users to enhance their search results and analysis.

Currently the races very close with ChatGPT and Bard offering a number of different features depending on your needs. Please feel free to leave your comments below if you feel any important features have been missed in this quick guide. As AI technology continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these two models develop and whether they can address their respective weaknesses. For now, users can choose between the two based on their specific needs and preferences.



