ChatGPT speech is now available on desktop with a selection of conversational voices

Have you ever wished you could change the voice of ChatGPT to something that suits your conversation style a little better? Now, this speech feature, which was once only available on mobile devices, has made its way to desktop users. This means you can now have conversations with ChatGPT that sound just the way you want it to, making your interactions feel more natural and tailored to your personal taste. Simply ask ChatGPT a question and then press the speaker button labelled “Read Aloud” at the end of the results for it to be spoken to you in your chosen voice. A selection of different voices are available in the ChatGPT settings menu.

When you start customizing the AI voices on your desktop ChatGPT, you’ll find it’s a breeze. Dive into the settings menu, and you’ll discover a variety of voices, each with its own distinct character. You might prefer a voice that carries a sense of authority or perhaps one that seems friendlier. The power to choose is in your hands.

You might be curious about what these different voices sound like. ChatGPT has a fun way for you to find out. The AI will tell you jokes in the various voices. This not only lets you hear the differences between them but also adds a touch of humor to your day.

Change the voice of ChatGPT

But it’s not just about picking a voice. You can also adjust how the AI speaks to better fit the context of your conversation. If you’re discussing something serious, you might want the voice to sound more urgent. Or if you’re looking to relax, you might prefer a calmer tone. These subtle changes can make your chat feel more like talking to a real person.

One of the best things about this new feature is that it keeps conversations engaging. The AI can change its speaking style, so it doesn’t sound repetitive or boring. This keeps your chats lively and improves your overall experience.

How to customize ChatGPT speech

Creating a more immersive conversation experience with ChatGPT involves customizing its voice output. This can enhance user engagement and make interactions feel more personalized. Below is a comprehensive guide on how to customize the voice of ChatGPT for a more immersive conversation:

Accessing Voice Settings

Navigate to Settings : Start by accessing your account settings. This is typically found in the sidebar or under a profile icon in the ChatGPT interface.

Select Speech Options: Look for an option labeled "Speech". This is where you can access voice customization features.

Choosing a Voice

Preview Available Voices : ChatGPT currently offers a selection of voices, each with unique characteristics. Preview each voice to understand its tone, pitch, and pace and choose the one that meets your preferences. You can expect OpenAI to add more voices over time or make more settings available

Select a Voice: Choose a voice that aligns with your desired conversation style. This could be based on the voice's warmth, seriousness, or any other attribute that enhances the conversational experience.

Customizing Voice Parameters

Adjust Speed : Some platforms allow you to adjust the speaking speed of the voice. Slowing down the speech can make ChatGPT sound more deliberate and thoughtful, while speeding it up can convey excitement or urgency.

Modify Pitch : Adjusting the pitch can change the perceived age or gender of the voice, contributing to a more personalized conversation experience.

Control Volume: While volume control is typically a user-side adjustment, being mindful of the default volume level can enhance comfort during interaction.

Applying Context-Specific Voice Modulations

Use Emotive Cues : Specify emotive cues in your prompts to encourage ChatGPT to use a voice tone that matches the emotion, such as excitement, calmness, or urgency.

Incorporate Pause and Pace Variations: Requesting pauses or changes in pacing can mimic natural speech patterns, making the conversation feel more dynamic and engaging.

Advanced Customization

Voice Tags : Some platforms allow for the use of tags within the text to specify voice changes directly in the prompt. This can include switching voices or modulating pitch and pace mid-conversation. Trying to customize your prompts to help ChatGPT sound more lifelike in its responses.

Speech Patterns: For platforms that support it, you might be able to define specific speech patterns, such as breathy, whispery, or robust, to further customize the voice of ChatGPT.

Now, with the ability to select and fine-tune AI voices on your desktop, you can enjoy conversations that feel more personal and engaging. So why not give it a try? Play around with the settings, listen to some jokes, and adjust the speech patterns to your liking. By doing so, you’ll be able to have chats with your AI that are as unique and enjoyable as those you have with other people. To learn more about the speech settings and changing the voice of ChatGPT jump over to the official OpenAI frequently asked questions page.



