New ChatGPT Memory feature now available to use

A new memory update for ChatGPT has been released by OpenAI, enabling the AI to remember user-specific information across different conversations. Once enabled ChatGPT to can store details about users’ preferences and interactions, which enables more personalized and contextually relevant responses over time. The update is being gradually rolled out to both free and plus users. The memory update introduces several key features that work together to create a more tailored and efficient user experience:

New ChatGPT Memory Feature : Automatic Memory Tracking:

Enhanced Personalization:

Memory Management Options: Users retain complete control over the memory feature, with the ability to inspect stored information, toggle the memory function on or off, and erase specific data entries. This empowers users to dictate the extent to which the AI retains information about their interactions, ensuring a level of privacy and customization that suits their individual needs.

When you engage in conversations with ChatGPT, you have the option to instruct it to remember specific details or allow it to autonomously gather information during conversations. The more you engage with ChatGPT, the more refined its memory becomes, enhancing the personalization of its responses over time. Consider these examples:

If you specify that you prefer meeting notes organized with headlines, bullets, and a summary of action items at the end, ChatGPT will adapt and provide meeting recaps in this format.

Should you mention owning a local coffee shop, ChatGPT will utilize this context to effectively assist in devising social media content for promoting a new outlet.

If you share that your toddler is fond of jellyfish, ChatGPT can creatively suggest a birthday card design featuring a jellyfish adorned with a party hat.

As a kindergarten teacher managing 25 students with a preference for 50-minute lessons and subsequent activities, ChatGPT will remember and incorporate this when aiding in the development of your lesson plans.

Memory Control & Privacy

You can turn off memory at any time by going to : Settings > Personalization > Memory

You can also view and delete specific memories or clear all memories by going to : Settings > Personalization > Manage Memory

In addition to the core memory features, ChatGPT’s update also introduces a temporary chat mode for discussions that require confidentiality or for users who prefer not to have certain conversations saved. In this mode, the AI does not retain any information from the interaction, ensuring that the user’s privacy is protected.

The memory feature is also highly adaptable, capable of adjusting to various contexts, whether the user is interacting with ChatGPT for personal use, professional tasks, or specific projects. This adaptability minimizes the need for repeated information and assists smoother, more context-aware conversations, saving time and effort for the user.

The new Memory features in ChatGPT are particularly beneficial for Enterprise and Team users who integrate the tool into their work processes. It adapts to your communication style and preferences, learning from each interaction to enhance efficiency and deliver more tailored responses. Here are a few examples:

ChatGPT can capture your specific tone, voice, and formatting preferences, applying them to future blog post drafts automatically, thus eliminating the need for repetitive instructions.

In coding tasks, once you specify your preferred programming language and frameworks to ChatGPT, it retains this information, which helps streamline your workflow in future coding assignments.

For monthly business reviews, you can securely provide your data to ChatGPT, and it will generate the charts you prefer, each accompanied by three key insights, aligned with your established preferences.

By leveraging the AI’s ability to remember and adapt to user preferences, companies can provide better customer support, streamline workflows, and create more engaging interactions with their clients and employees.

User privacy and control are at the forefront of this update. Users have the option to disable the memory feature completely, manage what information is retained, or use ChatGPT in a way that neither creates nor accesses memories. This flexibility allows users to customize their privacy settings according to their preferences, ensuring a secure and comfortable experience.

Custom GPT Memory

Custom GPTs will also soon be available to benefit from the unique ChatGPT memory. Enabling GPT builders can choose whether to activate this feature for their GPTs. Importantly, your conversations and the memories generated are private and not accessible to builders. To use a GPT with memory, you must also activate the memory function. For instance:

The Books GPT can assist in discovering your next book. With memory activated, it remembers your favorite genres and top books, providing personalized recommendations without requiring you to repeat your preferences.

However, it’s key to remember that each GPT has its own separate memory. Therefore, you might need to restate information shared with a different GPT. For example:

If you engage the Artful Greeting Card GPT to design a birthday card for your daughter, it won’t automatically know her age or her interest in jellyfish. You’ll need to provide these details anew. Explains OpenAI.

ChatGPT’s latest memory update represents a significant milestone in the evolution of AI interaction, focusing on delivering a more personalized and contextually relevant user experience. By effectively remembering user-specific information and providing extensive control over these memories, ChatGPT is setting a new standard for AI-powered conversational tools.

As ChatGPT continues to evolve and refine its capabilities, it is clear that the future of AI interaction lies in the seamless integration of personalization, adaptability, and user control. With this latest memory update, ChatGPT is poised to transform the way we interact with AI, making conversations more relevant, engaging, and beneficial than ever before.



