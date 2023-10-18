Learn to code with ChatGPT Continue AI Copilot for VS Code and JetBrains

One innovation in the realm of coding and software development is Continue. A new open-source autopilot for software development that serves as an IDE extension. This tool integrates ChatGPT, the AI language model by OpenAI, into VS Code and JetBrains, two popular Integrated Development Environments (IDEs). This integration is designed to enhance coding tasks, thereby improving productivity, code quality, and overall development efficiency.

The core functionality of Continue lies in its ability to generate code, refactor existing segments, and provide detailed explanations for specific code sections. This functionality is particularly beneficial for developers, as it allows them to code in natural language. This not only makes the coding process more accessible but also fosters collaboration between developers and AI.

Continue AI Copilot coding assistant

Continue is typically used inside of an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) like VS Code or JetBrains

All units of action in Continue are called steps. Steps can be recursively composed into more complex steps

Steps have access to the SDK, which enables you to use LLMs in your workflows (e.g. edit a file, call a model, etc)

The Server facilitates communication between the IDE and the GUI and determines what steps to take next

The GUI enables you to review every automated step, giving you the opportunity to undo and rerun any or all

It is also possible to run Continue in headless, asynchronous mode. Please reach out if you are interested in this!

Continue operates within an IDE like VS Code or JetBrains, where actions are referred to as steps. These steps can be composed into more complex steps, providing developers with the flexibility to create intricate coding sequences. Furthermore, these steps can access the Software Development Kit (SDK), enabling the use of Large Language Models (LLMs) in workflows. This feature allows developers to leverage the power of AI in their coding processes, thereby enhancing their efficiency and productivity.

One of the key components of Continue is the Server, which facilitates communication between the IDE and the Graphical User Interface (GUI), and determines the next steps in the coding process. The GUI, on the other hand, allows users to review every automated step, providing them with the option to undo and rerun any or all steps. This gives developers complete control over the coding process, ensuring that they can make changes as and when needed.

Overview of Continue

In addition to its primary functions, Continue can run in a headless, asynchronous mode, further enhancing its versatility. It can answer coding questions, edit in natural language, and even generate files from scratch, providing developers with a comprehensive tool that caters to a wide range of coding needs.

Currently, Continue is supported by VS Code in its beta version and can be installed from the Visual Studio Marketplace. It is also supported by JetBrains in its alpha version and can be installed from the JetBrains Marketplace. For developers who wish to add Continue to a new IDE, the process involves opening an issue and implementing a class that maps each of the actions to the API provided by that IDE. This ensures that Continue can be integrated into a variety of IDEs, further expanding its reach and usability.

Continue represents a significant advancement in the realm of software development and is available to download from GitHub, providing developers with a powerful tool that integrates AI into the coding process. Its ability to generate code, refactor existing segments, and provide detailed explanations for code sections, coupled with its versatility and ease of use, make it a valuable addition to any developer’s toolkit. As software development continues to evolve, tools like Continue will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry.



