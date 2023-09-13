Continue open source AI coding copilot assistant

Software developers and coders might be interested in a new AI coding tool that has been created in the form of the open source Continue AI coding assistant. Designed to provide a Copilot for software development that functions as a Visual Studio Code extension. It’s not just a simple tool, but a sophisticated assistant that integrates the AI language model, ChatGPT by OpenAI, into VS Code to streamline coding tasks.

The integration of ChatGPT into VS Code is a significant leap forward in the field of software development. It allows developers to code in natural language, making the process more accessible and user-friendly. This is a game-changer for both seasoned developers and newcomers to the field. It’s no longer necessary to memorize complex syntax or spend hours debugging code. Instead, developers can communicate with the AI in plain language, express complex coding concepts, and receive context-aware suggestions and corrections.

AI coding assistant

The capabilities of Continue extend far beyond simple code generation. It can refactor and explain entire sections of code, enhancing productivity and code quality. This feature is particularly useful for large projects where code can become unwieldy and difficult to manage. By allowing developers to instruct the AI to refactor highlighted sections of code, “Continue” can help maintain clean, efficient, and readable code.

Moreover, Continue can answer coding questions, providing different perspectives on highlighted sections of code. This feature is invaluable for developers who are learning new languages or working on complex projects. It’s like having a seasoned mentor at your side, ready to provide insights and explanations whenever you need them.

AI coding assistant Copilot

One of the most impressive features of Continue is its ability to generate files from scratch. Whether you’re starting new Python scripts, React components, or any other type of file, “Continue” can generate it based on your instructions. This feature can save developers a significant amount of time and effort, allowing them to focus on the more creative and complex aspects of their projects.

Continue is a powerful tool that is transforming the way developers interact with their code. By integrating the AI language model, ChatGPT by OpenAI, into VS Code, it streamlines coding tasks and makes the process more accessible and user-friendly. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a newcomer to the field, Continue can enhance your productivity and code quality, making it an invaluable addition to your software development toolkit. Here are just a few of its features and commands :

Answer coding questions

Highlight sections of code and ask Continue for another perspective

“how can I set up a Prisma schema that cascades deletes?”

“where in the page should I be making this request to the backend?”

“how can I communicate between these iframes?”

Edit in natural language

Highlight a section of code and instruct Continue to refactor it

“/edit migrate this digital ocean terraform file into one that works for GCP”

“/edit change this plot into a bar chart in this dashboard component”

“/edit rewrite this function to be async”

Generate files from scratch

Open a blank file and let Continue start new Python scripts, React components, etc.

“/edit here is a connector for postgres, now write one for kafka”

“/edit make an IAM policy that creates a user with read-only access to S3”

“/edit use this schema to write me a SQL query that gets recently churned users”

For more information jump over to the official GitHub repository or website.



