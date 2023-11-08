New ChatGPT-4 Turbo 128K AI model performance tested

OpenAI is wasting no time pushing it AI models forward and during its first ever developer conference this week Sam Altman introduced ChatGPT-4 Turbo 128K. This newest iteration signifies a leap in the already impressive capabilities of AI models. OpenAI initially unveiled GPT-4 in March, with a subsequent general release to developers by July.

Fast forward to today, and we witness the preview launch of GPT-4 Turbo. With this model, OpenAI is not just pushing the envelope; it’s expanding it. GPT-4 Turbo boasts an understanding of world events up to April 2023 and comes equipped with a 128k context window. This means it can handle the equivalent of over 300 pages of text in a single prompt – a substantial increase that allows for more nuanced and extensive interactions.

GPT-4 Turbo The latest GPT-4 model with improved instruction following, JSON mode, reproducible outputs, parallel function calling, and more. Returns a maximum of 4,096 output tokens. Context Window of 128,000 tokens an training data up to April 2023 This preview model is not yet suited for production traffic says OpenAI

The performance tweaks made to GPT-4 Turbo are noteworthy. Efficiency has been significantly improved, leading to a cost reduction – a thrifty move for those utilizing the model. Developers will find input tokens three times less expensive and output tokens twice as affordable compared to the previous GPT-4.

Available now for all paying developers, GPT-4 Turbo can be accessed by passing the identifier ‘gpt-4-1106-preview‘ in the API. OpenAI anticipates rolling out a stable, production-ready version soon, which is an exciting prospect for those eager to integrate this technology into their projects.

GPT-4 Turbo 128K

Delving deeper into the features of OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo 128K, we find enhancements that not only improve the model’s functionality but also simplify the user experience.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of OpenAI and its products:

Function Calling Enhancements

The new model facilitates a more fluid interaction between applications and the AI by allowing for the execution of multiple functions in a single message. For developers, this means less time spent on iterative requests and more time focusing on productivity. Imagine being able to command your smart home system to dim the lights, play your favorite song, and set the temperature with one simple command. GPT-4 Turbo’s ability to process such compound instructions in a single go streamlines what would otherwise be a fragmented process into one seamless interaction.

Improved Instruction Following

Accuracy in following complex instructions is paramount in a high-functioning AI model. GPT-4 Turbo elevates this capability, offering superior performance in understanding and executing precise instructions. This precision is crucial when dealing with specific formats like XML or JSON, where the structure and syntax must be exact. By ensuring that these formats are generated correctly, GPT-4 Turbo becomes an invaluable tool for developers needing to create or parse structured data with stringent formatting requirements.

JSON Mode Support

With the integration of JSON mode, developers can rest assured that their interactions with the Chat Completions API will yield valid JSON formatted responses. This feature is particularly beneficial when the AI’s output is used directly in web and mobile applications, where JSON is the backbone of data interchange. It negates the need for additional validation, reducing development time and the potential for errors.

Reproducibility with the Seed Parameter

Consistency is key in any development environment, and the seed parameter introduced in GPT-4 Turbo offers just that. By enabling reproducible outputs, developers can expect the same responses under the same conditions. This feature is indispensable for debugging and for creating reliable and predictable unit tests. It grants developers a greater degree of control over the AI’s behavior, making it a trustworthy component in the development cycle.

Log Probability Feature

Anticipation is high for the upcoming log probability feature, which promises to enhance functionalities such as autocomplete in search experiences. By understanding the likelihood of specific outputs, developers can tailor the AI’s responses to be more aligned with user expectations, creating a more intuitive and user-friendly search experience.

These enhancements collectively make GPT-4 Turbo a more robust and developer-friendly AI model. By reducing the need for multiple interactions, ensuring high accuracy in task execution, and providing tools for consistent and predictable AI behavior, GPT-4 Turbo is set to become an integral part of the developer’s toolkit.

GPT-3.5 Turbo updated

Alongside GPT-4 Turbo, OpenAI has also updated its GPT-3.5 Turbo. This version supports a 16K context window and brings improved instruction following and function calling. It’s accessible via the ‘gpt-3.5-turbo-1106’ API call, with an automatic upgrade for applications using ‘gpt-3.5-turbo’ slated for December 11.

If you are wondering how this might affect your current applications, rest assured that older models will remain accessible until June 2024 by using the identifier ‘gpt-3.5-turbo-0613’.

This development is a clear indication of OpenAI’s commitment to advancing the field and supporting the developer community with tools that are both powerful and economically viable.

The GPT-4 Turbo 128K is designed to be more accessible, versatile, and performance-oriented, ensuring developers have the right tools to build sophisticated AI-driven applications. You will be pleased to know that this progression marks a significant step in AI’s continuous journey towards more seamless, efficient, and cost-effective solutions. To learn more about the latest announcements made by OpenAI jump over to its official website.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals