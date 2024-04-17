If you are searching for a rugged and strong, high-powered charging cable for your USB devices you might be interested in the new Shiukee 240W USB 4.0 armid-fiber charging cable with display which has launched via Kickstarter. The Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable, has been specifically created to designed to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability.

With the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable you can enjoy blistering data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, allowing you to move massive files, such as high-resolution photos, videos, and complex project folders, in mere seconds. Say goodbye to the frustrating waits for large file transfers and hello to seamless streaming of HD video content.

Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $29 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates) with worldwide shipping available. Its power delivery is capable of reaching an impressive 240W, ensuring your compatible devices, like the latest iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, charge at unprecedented speeds. No more waiting around for your devices to recharge – with the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable, you can get back to your tasks and entertainment in record time.

Charging Cable With Display

Not only is this cable fast, but it’s also built to last. Encased in a transparent, durable material, it showcases its advanced coaxial core and armid-fiber construction, featuring Kevlar fibers known for their tensile strength and heat resistance. This innovative design ensures that your cable can withstand the rigors of daily use, even in demanding environments. Designed to withstand over 40,000 bends, this cable is tough yet flexible, with a nylon braided exterior that enhances its longevity and usability. Whether you’re constantly on the move or working in a static setup, the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable is ready to keep up with your pace and provide a reliable connection every time.

Specifications:

Transparent Design: Showcases internal components

Coaxial Core: High bandwidth and interference resistance

LED Digital Power Display: Monitors charging status in real-time

Armid-Fiber Construction: Incorporates Kevlar fibers for durability

High-Speed Data Transfer: Up to 40Gbps

Enhanced Power Delivery: Up to 240W with EPR mode

Wide Compatibility: Suitable for various Apple devices

Durability: Over 40,000 bends, nylon braided exterior

High-Resolution Video Output: Supports up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz

USB-IF Certification: Ensures device protection and optimal battery health

The LED Digital Power Display sets the Shiukee Cable apart, offering real-time wattage monitoring that keeps you informed about your charging status. No more guessing about how much power your devices are receiving – with this innovative feature, you can monitor the charging process at a glance. This feature, combined with its wide compatibility and high-resolution video output capabilities, supports up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@144Hz, making it a powerhouse for both charging and multimedia tasks. Whether you’re a creative professional working with high-resolution graphics and videos or a gaming enthusiast seeking the ultimate visual experience, the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable delivers exceptional performance and clarity.

Assuming that the Shiukee 240W funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Shiukee 240W USB4 armid-fiber charging cable with display project consider the promotional video below.

Rest easy knowing your devices are protected when using the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable. It comes with USB-IF Certification, incorporating high-end chips that optimize battery health and extend the service life of your connected devices. This certification ensures you’re using a product that meets rigorous standards for safety and functionality, giving you peace of mind while enjoying the benefits of innovative technology. With the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable, you can trust that your devices are in good hands, as it prioritizes both performance and protection.

In a world where efficiency and durability are paramount, the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable stands out as your go-to choice for a reliable, high-performance connection solution. Embrace the power of advanced technology and transform how you charge, transfer, and display with just one cable. Experience the difference that a premium, well-engineered product can make in your daily life, as the Shiukee High-Speed USB4 Cable sets a new standard for connectivity. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the go, this cable is ready to transform the way you interact with your devices, making every connection faster, smoother, and more reliable than ever before.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the USB4 armid-fiber charging cable with display, jump over to the official Shiukee 240W crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



