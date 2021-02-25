New Chaos Walking film teaser trailers released

Lionsgate has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming new Chaos Walking film, based on the trilogy of science-fiction books Chaos Walking and is an adaptation of the first book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Ness, first published back in 2008.

The movie stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, along with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo. Chaos Walking is a science fiction action-adventure film directed by Doug Liman from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford.

Chaos Walking will premier in theatre screens worldwide early next month from March 5th 2021.

