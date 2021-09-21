ProGrade 160GB 800 MB/s CFexpress Type A Cobalt camera cards launch for $330

ProGrade has this week introduced its new CFexpress Type A Cobalt camera storage card to complete with the recently launched CFexpress Type A memory cards from Sony offering 700MB/s read and 800MB/s write speeds. The new ProGrade 160GB CFexpress camera cards offer similar speeds that are $70 cheaper than Sony’s 160 GB card and are now available to purchase priced at $330.

“The ProGrade 160GB 800 MB/s CFexpress camera card is resistant to temperature extremes, shock, vibration, and X-rays and takes advantage of an NVMe PCIe 3.0 host controller interface.”

ProGrade 160GB 800 MB/s CFexpress camera card features

– Fully compliant with CompactFlash Association CFexpress 2.0 Type A specifications

– Metal enclosure/encasement to endure high temperatures while providing better thermal conductivity

– Built-in thermal throttling to protect your card and its content in the event of overheating

– Designed to provide improved performance for flagship cinema, video, and photography cameras

– Optimized controllers specifically designed for use in professional-grade cameras

– Rigorous full card testing with serialized tracking of key components and manufacturing data for high quality control

– Component-level testing down to individual memory chips for greater reliability

In comparison the new CFexpress Type A uses the same high-speed CFexpress technology as the type B cards, considerably faster than the SD UHS II cards providing 300MB/s read/write speeds although slower than the professional CFexpress Type B cards offering a massive 1,750MB/s read and 1,000MB/s write. Delkin is also apparently developing a camera card which will also compete with both Sony and ProGrade expanding the market even further.

“Designed for emerging mainstream imaging applications, the 160GB CFexpress Type A Cobalt Memory Card from ProGrade Digital provides read speeds of up to 800 MB/s, which helps to quickly offload content to your computer, and write speeds of up to 700 MB/s. Additionally, the Cobalt’s minimum write speed is guaranteed not to drop below 400 MB/s, which allows for the uninterrupted recording of a wide variety of codecs, including raw 4K video, 4K and 6K ProRes 4444, 4K, 6K, and 8K ProRes 422 HQ, and more. “

ProGrade CFexpress camera cards specifications

– 160GB Storage Capacity

– NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 Bus

– Max Read Speed: 800 MB/s

– Max Write Speed: 700 MB/s

– Min Write Speed: 400 MB/s

– Records Raw 4K Video

– Records 8K, 6K, and 4K ProRes Video

– Metal Enclosure for Temperature Control

– Built-In Thermal Throttling

– Shock / Vibration / X-Ray Proof

Source : PG

