Cetus2 3D printer with color mixing technology

The engineers at Tiertime have created a new 3D printer in the form of the Cetus2 offering an innovative colour mixing solution that can be used to add extra creativity to your prints and also supports multimaterial printing if required. The Cetus2 has this month launched via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising over $100,000 thanks to nearly 300 backers with still 43 days remaining. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $199 or £150 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Multicolour and multimaterial 3D printer

“Introducing Cetus2: Revolutionary On-the-Fly Switching (OTFS) with a brand-new extruder design for Multi-Color & Multi-Material 3D Printing. Colorful, Fast, Smart, Time Saving & Material Saving. Cetus2 3D Printer is able to seamlessly switch between 2 materials and colors on the fly. No need to stop or print purge tower, this revolutionary 3D printer is capable of fast material switching during printing. Cetus2 elevates and expands what you can do with 3D printing for a whole new experience, resulting in an astounding performance that is the future of 3D printing.”

With the assumption that the Cetus2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Cetus2 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“Unlike most conventional 3D printers, Cetus2 employs advanced dual extrusion technology and a unique nozzle design which enables seamless switching between two materials and colors on the fly. Cetus2 is capable of fast material switching while the print process is underway, opening up a new world of creative printing. No need for nozzle alignment, this unique single nozzle design saves you time and lets you start 3D printing with ease. With no need to stop or print purge tower, printing time is optimized by eliminating the complicated and lengthy procedure of swapping out one filament for another. With advanced technology and intuitive operation, Cetus2 ushers in an unprecedented era for 3D printing enthusiasts like you!”

“Single-color production limits makers who desire creative color patterns or real-life details. However, with Cetus2, each color can be mixed at any ratio you choose, sparking your creativity and turning your ideas into a colorful reality. Why wait for the limited quantum dual-color PLA filament while you can enjoy the perspective-based color with Cetus2 and produce the most visually striking 3D prints. Blended Creativity is yours to Explore with Cetus2 NOW.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 3D printer, jump over to the official Cetus2 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

