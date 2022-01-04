CES 2022 technology exhibition closing early on January 7th

This week the Consumer Technology Association organizers of this years CES 2022 technology exhibition have announced the show will be closing one day earlier than expected due to the current rise in the new pandemic variants. A number of exhibitors have already pulled out of the CES 2022 exhibition which is the first in-person event will take place in Las Vegas since the start of the pandemic back in 2020.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced the show will close at 6 PM on January 7th 2022, with a decision made to provide an additional safety measure and bolster the current health protocols put in place for CES this year.

CES 2022 closing early

“Well over 2200 exhibitors committed to participate at CES 2022 in person in Las Vegas. While some 200 canceled their physical participation, in the last two weeks 143 additional companies have signed up to exhibit in-person. Construction of exhibitors’ show floor space is well underway and soon you will be able to see and experience the latest tech innovations. Those that are unable to travel to Las Vegas for CES 2022 have the flexibility to join digitally and will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Las Vegas. Digital registration will grant access to more than 40 livestreamed conference sessions, keynotes, and the ability to engage with exhibitors at CES.”

“As the world’s most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants.”

“All attendees must be FULLY vaccinated against COVID-19. Only individuals who are fully vaccinated will be able to pick up a CES badge and access CES in-person in Las Vegas. CES also recommends individuals test for COVID-19 prior to departing for Las Vegas. International travelers coming to the U.S. must have a COVID test within 24 hours before departing for the U.S. Please check your airline website for more details.”

Source : CES2022

