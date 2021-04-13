Second-generation Cerambot Eazao ceramic 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $429

A second generation ceramic 3D printer has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Cerambot Eazao building on the original also successfully launched via Kickstarter. The Cerambot Eazao ceramic printer has been created to provide makers within easy-to-use yet powerful and affordable addition to their pottery studio, offering the ability to 3D print in clay and porcelain with a 2mm line.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £313 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Cerambot Eazao campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Cerambot Eazao ceramic 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

“Two years ago, Cerambot became Kickstarter’s most funded ceramic 3D printer and quickly gained a loyal following of makers from around the world. Over the last two years, we received a lot of great suggestions and feedback from the Cerambot community. We listened to our backers and took their advice. Now we present a truly next-generation ceramic printer, the Cerambot Eazao has arrived. Eazao is easy to use, produces brilliant ceramics and features all the upgrades that our community asked for. Get ready for an incredible ceramic 3D printing experience that turns your home into a custom pottery studio.”

“Cerambot Eazao is ready to use out-of-the-box, the whole machine arrives fully assembled. That means you don’t have to waste time reading manuals and putting parts together. Simply take it out of the box and let your creativity go wild!”

“The Cerambot Eazao has been upgraded with a Cartesian structure system that precisely coordinates the location of the print head by way of a system of rails that have more rigid axes than typical Delta system printers. This rigid system means less printing errors and it produces a better surface finish than prints from a Delta printer so that your creations have finer details and texture.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ceramic 3D printer, jump over to the official Cerambot Eazao crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

