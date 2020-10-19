Install CentOS on your Raspberry Pi mini PC

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in running the free and open source CentOS, may be interested in a tutorial available over on the PiMyLifeUp website. Providing full instructions on how you can install the free and open-source version of its upstream source, Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

“The long term support means you can continually run the same operating system for an extended period without having to do a full upgrade.This allows you to maintain longer uptimes without worrying about packages becoming no longer supported as security and bug fixes are commonly backported.”

“Sadly for the Raspberry Pi 4, you will have a limited choice on what version of CentOS that you can use. On the mirror page, you need to find the minimal version of CentOS that contains the number 4 in its filename.”

In January 2014, CentOS announced the official joining with Red Hat while staying independent from RHEL,[10] under a new CentOS governing board.

Source : Adafruit : PiMyLifeUp

