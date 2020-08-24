Caviar marble and rose gold Samsung Galaxy Note 20 unveiled

Caviar has announced that it launching a new version of the Galaxy Note 20 smartphones witj marble and rose gold.

This new ‘luxury’ version of the Galaxy Note 20 comes in a choice of different finishes and prices start at $5,830.

The collection got the name Eternity, which means “foreverness”. Customized models of Galaxy Note 20 performed by Caviar are presented in the bodies of natural marble and rose gold. So, the Russian brand unites Samsung basic design and the author’s interpretations of the new Galaxy Note 20. The marble body is a reference to the monumental art and architecture, while rose gold is a luxury interpretation of the bronze color presented by the Korean manufacturer.

Each model is dedicated to an architectural monument of international importance. Black marble echoes the interior of Hagia Sophia. White one – to the architectural appearance of the Parthenon. Green one – to the decorations of temples in the Forbidden City. Red one – to the appearance of St. Basil’s Cathedral (also known as the Cathedral of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat). Each smartphone is adorned with gold decorative elements with exquisite ornaments and artistic engravings.

You can find out more information about the new marble and rose gold version of the Galaxy Note 20 over at Caviar at the link below.

Source Caviar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals