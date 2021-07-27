Drinkie self-cleaning cat water fountain

Cat water bowls are notorious for collecting dust, cat hair, bits of food and other impurities making the water unhygienic for your cat to drink. One solution is the new Drinkie cat water fountain which has launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 1,000 backers with still 36 days remaining. The self-cleaning cat water fountain has been specifically designed to keep your cats water bowl pristine and will flash any impurities from the water every few hours. To stay healthy, your cat needs to drink a cup of fresh water (0.8 oz/lb) daily and using the smartphone companion application you can monitor your cat’s drinking habits easily.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £73 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Drinkie campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Drinkie cat water Fountain project play the promotional video below.

“Unlike traditional dispensers whose filters become a source of secondary pollution over time, Drinkie needs no filters at all! It belongs to a new generation of dispensers, which deliver clean water to your pet’s dish right from the fresh water tank! Stray whiskers, food particles, and germs simply have no way to get into your fluffy’s dish, as they are rinsed away into a separate airtight waste water tank.”

“With 106 oz (3 Liters) fresh water storage and 35 oz (1 Liter) waste water storage, you can trust Drinkie to provide sufficient water to your pet for up to 5 days! Go on a vacation, stay late at work or go on a trip without worrying your fur friend’s water will end too soon. “

Source : Kickstarter

