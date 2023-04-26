FIREUP innovative cast iron skillet cookware

FIREUP Cookware based in the United Kingdom has designed and manufactured a new cast-iron skillet which they say blends both design and science. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 600 backers with still 22 days remaining.

Building on their previous successful Kickstarter campaign for the FIREUP Dutch Oven which successfully launched back in 2022 and raised over $180,000 thanks to over 1200 backers. Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $122 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The FIREUP Skillet is already being referred to as a design classic. Like the Alessi lemon squeezer (designed by Philippe Starck), or the iPhone (designed by Jony Ive), the FIREUP Skillet is a perfect example of the maxim: form follows function (Louis Sullivan). The design is the direct result of blending research and product design to create something as functional as it is beautiful. The FIREUP Skillet is a great example of science meeting design. Months of laboratory testing was used to confirm the science behind the patented fin design, but the aim of our innovation is simple: to deliver an incredible cooking experience.”

Cast iron skillet

“Our signature fin technology was developed based on heat exchange theory used in rocket design. It allows more even heat distribution on all stovetops and in ovens, and greater efficiency on gas hobs by guiding the flame around the pan and into the fins. The fins also retain heat and create an oven-like even cooking experience. They also make the pan look unique and beautiful on your table.”

Assuming that the FIREUP Skillet funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the FIREUP Skillet cast iron cookware project explore the promotional video below.

“We made the FIREUP Skillet just the right size. Some cooks prefer greater depth for frying and baking, while others wanted their skillets shallow for easy braising and searing. The size and shape of our skillet is similar to some of the most versatile designs on the market, allowing you to do almost everything with one piece of cookware. The ten inch size provides a wider diameter cooking base, making it just right whether you’re cooking breakfast for two or a gourmet dinner for four.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the cast iron cookware, jump over to the official FIREUP Skillet crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





