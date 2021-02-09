Carl Pei’s Nothing company’s first product will be wireless earbuds

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company last year to start a new company which is called ‘Nothing’ and now we have details on his first product

Nothing’s first product will be a pair of wireless earbuds and they will launch this summer, there will be more products launching later this year.

The company is apparently developing a range of smart, connected devices and their first product is headphones.

“We’re building an ecosystem of smart devices,” Pei said in an interview Friday. “We’ll start with simpler products, wireless earbuds. We’re going to have multiple products throughout the year, not just audio products, and eventually we want to build it so these devices talk to each other.”

It will be interesting to see what Carl Pei comes up with at his new company, we are looking forward to seeing more details on his new products.

Source Bloomberg, Phone Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals